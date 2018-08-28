GRIFFITH, IN - William A. Cheesebrough, Jr. age 63 of Griffith, IN passed away August 24, 2018.
He is survived by his wife Rose, son Tim (Sarah) Cheesebrough; two grandchildren Khloe and Jaxon; two sisters Lee Ann (Ed Wallo) Cheesebrough, Betty Ann (Jeff) Dueber; nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Brandon Cheesebrough, his mother Betty Fae and his father William A., Sr.
Funeral service will be held Thursday August 30, 2018 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave (1/2 mile south of US 30) Crown Point, IN. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery IN, friends may visit with the family on Wednesday August 29, 2018 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. www.chapellawnfunerals.com