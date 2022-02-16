William A. Dudley

Sep. 2, 1942 - Feb. 13, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - William A. Dudley, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

William is survived by his wife, Jean Dudley (nee McCormick); children: Jennifer (Darrell) Vliegenthart, David (Melissa) Dudley, Sarah (Troy) Wright, William Keck; grandchildren: Clayton Vliegenthart, Meredith Vliegenthart; brother, Wayne (Tad) Dudley; sisters: Elizabeth (Bits) Petro, Polly (Rick) Clayton, Sharon (Larry) Boyer.

William was preceded in death by his parents: Wayne and Ethel Mae Dudley; and stepmother, Joni Dudley.

William was a member of the Cedar Lake Yacht Club. He loved sailing, boating, and sailboat racing. William also enjoyed golf and water skiing.

Friends may visit on Friday, March 4, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 3:00 PM with Pastor John Hill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in William's name to First Church of Hebron, 800 Country Square Plaza, Hebron, IN 46341.

Visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.