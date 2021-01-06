William A. Hoffmann

LANSING, IL — William "Bill" A. Hoffmann, 88, was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on January 3, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Fred) Cramer, of Valparaiso, and Jeri Bush, of Lansing; his sons, William, of Lansing, David (Janet), of Joliet, and Robert (Krista), of Indianapolis; his 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; brothers, Ken (Linda) and Bob (Judy); and many cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peg"; his daughter, Patti (Moe) Wente; son, Jeffrey; grandson, Patrick Kikalos; and brother, Richard (Sandy) Hoffmann.

Bill, the oldest of Aaron and Beulah Hoffmann's four sons, was born and raised in Antigo, WI, where he married his high school sweetheart in 1953. He graduated from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL, in 1954 and received the first M.S. degree given out by Concordia in 1956. He started his service for St. Paul's Lutheran School in the fall of 1954, teaching first grade. He then taught fifth grade for many years, where most of his children and some of his grandchildren were his students.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, Cubs fan, Bulls fan, fast pitch softball pitcher, bowler, golfer, basketball player, coach and athletic director. Even after retirement, he still volunteered at St. Paul's sporting events.