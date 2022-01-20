William Anthony Banks

Oct. 12, 1940 - Jan. 12, 2022

age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born October 12, 1940 to Charles and Zelda Banks.

William is survived by his sons: Anthony W. Banks and Mark R. Banks; grandchildren: Christian Banks, Cameron Banks, and Sonja Banks; other survivors include: Sandra Banks, Beverly Jelks; niece, Tammy V. Jelks; and many nice cousins.

William was a proud military veteran of the United States Air Force and a former business owner. He will be missed very much.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A prayer service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM with Deacon Milt Leppert officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family requests that those attending visitation and services wear masks.