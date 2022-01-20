 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Anthony Banks
0 Comments

William Anthony Banks

  • 0

Oct. 12, 1940 - Jan. 12, 2022

age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born October 12, 1940 to Charles and Zelda Banks.

William is survived by his sons: Anthony W. Banks and Mark R. Banks; grandchildren: Christian Banks, Cameron Banks, and Sonja Banks; other survivors include: Sandra Banks, Beverly Jelks; niece, Tammy V. Jelks; and many nice cousins.

William was a proud military veteran of the United States Air Force and a former business owner. He will be missed very much.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A prayer service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM with Deacon Milt Leppert officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family requests that those attending visitation and services wear masks.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts