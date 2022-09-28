 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Arden Jr.

William Arden Jr., age 73 of Portage, IN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

William leaves, to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Caryon; son Shawn (Stephanie) Arden; his loving grandchildren: Charlotte and Chase, Sister; Janet (James) Nolan; his fur baby, "Makers" and many other loved ones.

William was the owner of Arden Land Surveying, LLC. He was a 1967 graduate of East Gary Edison and 1971 graduate of Purdue University. He also served in the National Guard and past President of I.S.P.L.S., NW Indiana Chapter.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in William's honor may be made to, IPLS Foundation donation, "Gertsmeier Scholarship NW Indiana Chapter" at www.ispls.org/donations/donate/asp?id=11180 . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com

