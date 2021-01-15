William B. Cummins

VALPARAISO, IN — William B. Cummins, 54, of Valparaiso, passed away January 13, 2021.

Beloved husband of Adelaine (nee Sanchez) for 35 years. Loving father of William (Lynn) Hahney and Laura (David) Hahney Ramos. Cherished grandfather of: Branden, Brittany, Madison, Gabrielle, Joey, Ben and Mila. Dearest son of Linda and the late Donald Cummins. Dear brother of Don (Mary), Dennis (Tanya), Harold and Russ (Mandy) Cummins. Bill is also survived by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Bill was an employee of Morrison Construction.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services Monday, January 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane), St. John. Interment in Graceland Cemetery.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com