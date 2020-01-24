HEGEWISCH, IL - God looked down from Heaven and saw a tired face. He knew you were in pain, so he put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. No longer suffering, William B. Frederisy, age 79, late of Hegewisch, has taken his last journey on Monday, January 20, 2020.

William will now join his loving wife, Maryann (nee Slusarczyk) who has been waiting for him. Loving brother-in-law of Pat (Bob) Ziemek and Audrey Slusarczyk. Proud uncle of Debbie (Keith) Glinski, Kim (Tom) Thompson, Kristie (Mike) Nicklas and Bill Slusarczyk. Kind great uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents: William and Magdalene Frederisy; father and mother-in-law William and Helen Slusarczyk; brother-in-law William Slusarczyk; nephews: John and Tom Frederisy.

William was a graduate of De La Salle Institute, DePaul University and Iowa State University. He received his masters degree in chemistry in 1966. William was a member of the American Chemical Society, National Model Railroad Association, Knights of Columbus General Pulaski Council #3323, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, St. Florian Holy Name Society and St. Florian Lector. William retired from Pico Chemical in Chicago Heights, IL.

Funeral Services 8:30 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com