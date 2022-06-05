William B. Renschen

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley (Teliga); daughter, Renee (Frank) Sutherland; son, Randy (Carrie) Renschen; grandchildren: Riley, Grace, Will, Reese, Reagan, Kate and Reid; sisters: Judy (late Daniel) Knezevich and Dolores (Robert) Foster; sisters-in-law: Sandra (Paul) Fenton and Joyce (late Dennis) Trelinski; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N Madison Street, Hebron, IN. Visitation with family will begin at 10:00 a.m.. William generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Donations in William's memory may be made to: Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 304, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202.