Oct. 2, 1948 - Oct. 3, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - William Baltzersen, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

William is survived by his wife, Judy Baltzersen; children: James (Joy) Baltzersen, Amanda (Chad) Sams, Kristin (John) Conover, Angela Baltzersen; grandchildren: Grant and Sydney Sams, Emma, Will and Reagan Baltzersen, Holden, Gracyn and Treyden Conover; brothers: Edward (Judy) Baltzersen, Richard Baltzersen; and sisters: Doris (Bob) Wissert, Nancy Crotty.

William was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Edith Baltzersen.

William was a member of Heritage Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and a song leader. He was an avid student of God's word and more than anything, wanted to understand and know more about his Savior. William worked in sales in HVAC for over 48 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the HQI corps. William loved all things outdoors, especially hunting and wildlife. He loved to watch football, especially the Bears, and also loved watching the Cubs play.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Services will conclude at the funeral home and cremation will follow.

Visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

