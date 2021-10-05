William Baltzersen

William was a member of Heritage Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and a song leader. He was an avid student of God's word and more than anything, wanted to understand and know more about his Savior. William worked in sales in HVAC for over 48 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the HQI corps. William loved all things outdoors, especially hunting and wildlife. He loved to watch football, especially the Bears, and also loved watching the Cubs play.