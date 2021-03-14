 Skip to main content
William Begeske

Dec. 30, 1929 – March 10, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - William (Bill) Begeske, age 91 of Schererville, formerly Calumet City, passed away on March 10, 2021. Bill married his longtime love, "Chooch", Ruth, on September 9, 1950. Together they raised eight children. Bill retired from Inland Steel in 1992.

He is survived by children: Bob (Glenda), Kathy (John) Pawlak, Marcie Blystone, Ruth (Royce) Hebbard, Barney (Shelly), Matt (Shelly); 11 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and special niece, Suzie (John) Lyneis. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his sons: Bill and Bruce; grandson, Bert Blystone; daughter-in-law, Tracy. Bill's passions were his family, bowling, golf, a fine meal and cheap red wine - a quaff, if you will!

Per his wishes, Bill will be cremated with no memorial - just raise a "quaff" in his honor. If desired, donations to Hospice of Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. Arrangements CROWN CREMATION (219) 663-0757.

