William "Bill" B. Walton

Bill was born in San Antonio, Texas to William J. and Dorothy on August 15, 1945. Bill grew up in the Miller section of Gary, Indiana. He attended Wirt High School graduating in 1963. After high school Bill enlisted in the United States Marines. Although he was discharged due to medical reasons, Bill was always a Marine at heart and showed this through his support of the local Marine League, receiving the Distinguished Service Award on several occasions. After the Marines, Bill entered the apprenticeship for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 697. Upon successful completion of the apprenticeship, Bill became a full-time employee of the family business, Continental Electric Co., Inc. Bill was the third generation to work at Continental and after the sudden passing of his father in 1975, he was thrust into a leadership position. With true determination in his heart and mind, Bill set off to maintain and enhance Continental's record of success. Becoming the sole owner of Continental in 1986, he made this a reality and successfully guided Continental for the next 30 years. Bill took great pride in the contribution Continental has made to building the infrastructure of Northwest Indiana. During this period Bill served as a Trustee to the IBEW 697 Benefit Funds, Joint Apprenticeship Training Center and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). In 2016 Bill passed Continental on to the next generation of family so that he could start to enjoy his retirement.