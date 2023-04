MUSKEGON, MI - William "Bill" Bowman, age 75 of Muskegon, MI, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on March 6, 2023. Loving husband of Cathy; devoted father of Sarah (Trent) Stickney; dearest brother of Patricia (late Larry) Sidor; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; and first wife and friend Earline (Louie) Kiel. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Milton and Edna May Bowman; brother Paul Bowman; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.