William "Bill" Cullen
Nov. 23, 1930 - Aug. 15, 2021
KOUTS, IN - William "Bill" Cullen, 90 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN. Born November 23, 1930, the youngest child of Hazel (Scott) and Alfred Cullen in Tefft, IN. Bill attended Tefft School and graduated in 1951. Soon after, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving as a machinist mate aboard the tanker USS Kankakee in the Mediterranean Sea until he was discharged in 1954. He was hired by then Indiana General in Valparaiso as a machinist, working up to tool and die maker, retiring in 1995.
Bill married his lifelong love and teenage sweetheart, Ardith "Ardie" Hittle on September 15, 1956 in Valparaiso where they lived until they built their home in Kouts in 1958. In that same year, they welcomed their daughter, Kendra, into their lives. In addition to his work at IG, he became a licensed watch and clock maker in 1974 and opened a shop in their home where he specialized in antique pieces until he retired from this career around 2010.
Bill's hobbies included traveling many times out west with his family, hiking, nature, animals, boating and water skiing, repairing almost anything, and flying his model airplanes. He even learned to fly in the 1950's, soloing and creating a lifelong love of aviation. Besides a curiosity in everything around him, maybe his greatest passion was music. He taught himself to play the guitar in his teens and he continued to play with buddies well into his 80's.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardith in 2004; his parents, Hazel and Alfred; his siblings: Adelaide, Marguerite, Mary, Rose, Robert, and Elizabeth; as well as beloved nieces: Diana Lynn and Shirley. He is survived by his daughter, Kendra, and her husband William; nieces: Patricia, Cindy, Sherry; nephews: Tom and Ken, Jr., along with their many families. In addition, he leaves many wonderful family members on Ardith's side who were like blood to him and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Everyone knew Bill as a fun extrovert with boundless energy. He was eager to speak to everyone, and to help anyone in need, but he was fiercely self-reliant with his "I can do it" mantra.
At his request, a private graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the Kouts Fire Department. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
The last of his generation in his family, Bill leaves behind a wealth of knowledge, history and memories which will be warmly remembered. His daughter and her husband would like to thank everyone who have helped them at this difficult time and to all who have sent sympathy and prayers.