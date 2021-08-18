William "Bill" Cullen

Nov. 23, 1930 - Aug. 15, 2021

KOUTS, IN - William "Bill" Cullen, 90 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN. Born November 23, 1930, the youngest child of Hazel (Scott) and Alfred Cullen in Tefft, IN. Bill attended Tefft School and graduated in 1951. Soon after, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving as a machinist mate aboard the tanker USS Kankakee in the Mediterranean Sea until he was discharged in 1954. He was hired by then Indiana General in Valparaiso as a machinist, working up to tool and die maker, retiring in 1995.

Bill married his lifelong love and teenage sweetheart, Ardith "Ardie" Hittle on September 15, 1956 in Valparaiso where they lived until they built their home in Kouts in 1958. In that same year, they welcomed their daughter, Kendra, into their lives. In addition to his work at IG, he became a licensed watch and clock maker in 1974 and opened a shop in their home where he specialized in antique pieces until he retired from this career around 2010.