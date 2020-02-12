DeMOTTE, IN - William "Bill" Dean Hentig, 67, passed away quietly at his home on February 6, 2020 in DeMotte, after a short illness that began in August 2019. Bill was born on August 14, 1952 in Chicago, IL. He formerly lived in Dolton, IL and Highland, IN. He attended Seven Holy Founders Grammer School in Chicago from 1958-1966, Mendel Catholic High School in Chicago from 1966-1970, and St. Joseph - Calumet College in Whiting, IN, from 1970-1974, where he majored in business and economics. Bill was a licensed electronics technician for more than 40 years. He owned his own electronics and two-way radio repair business in Dolton, IL for several years. He formerly worked for Chicago Communications and J & L Electronics in Blue Island, IL. Bill was also employed by Canadian National (CN) Railroad in Homewood, IL, for many years where he retired in August 2018.

Bill loved music and learned to play the guitar as a young teen. He played at a near-professional level and loved to entertain at coffee houses and parties while attending college. Bill was a Boy Scout leader for 10 years when he lived in Highland while his sons were members of Troop 263. He continued to enjoy camping and spending weekends and holidays with his wife and friends at Plymouth Jellystone Campground. He will be missed by his family and many close friends.

