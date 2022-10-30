William "Bill" E. Campbell

January 3, 1944 - Oct. 26, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - William E. "Bill" Campbell, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan Campbell (nee Weichert); two children: Bradley (Kristin) Campbell and Michelle (David) Krapf; four grandchildren: Emily and Julia Campbell, Matthew and Megan Rydberg; great-granddaughter, Dahlia Koeune; brothers: Robert (Carol) Campbell, Raymond (Erin) Campbell; and his nieces, nephews and good friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: John and Clarice Campbell; and sister, Martha Wickberg.

Bill was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1962. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked as an electrician at U.S. Steel with over 30 years of service. Bill was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a church elder and founding member of Trinity Cares. Bill lead bible classes and made shut in visits. He loved to golf, check in on friends, go to the movie theater with his brother and spend time with the rest of his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 31, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Services at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307, with Pastor Matt Canaday officiating.

Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bill's name to Trinity Cares.

Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500