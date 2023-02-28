ST. JOHN - William "Bill" E. Rabb, age 83, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Rabb, nee Karabin. Loving father of Catherine (George) Srednoselac, Sheri Venturelli, and the late Beverly Ritchie. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Jack (late Jeannie) Rabb. Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Tempe Rabb. William was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11:30 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN, to St. Michael the Archangel Church 1 W. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN, for a 12:00 p.m. funeral Mass, with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com