PORTAGE, IN - William "Bill" Erdelac, 102-1/2, of Portage, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021. He was born in Detroit, MI on July 31, 1918 and raised in Gary, IN. Of his six brothers, Bill is survived by his baby brother Victor (Dianne) Erdelac of Grayslake, IL. On January 11, 1943, he married Melba Pauline Erdelac who preceded him in death on December 22, 1996.

Bill was a machinist for Bucciconi Engineering for 50+ years and coached his sons in Little League Baseball. He loved bowling twice a week, golfing on the weekends and was a long time member of the Gary Sportsmans Club. He could fix and repair just about anything and passed that skill onto his sons. Family gatherings were always more special with Grandpa sharing stories of his past which took on the form of a history lesson. He will be greatly missed since there were so many stories yet to share.