CHICAGO, IL - William (Bill) Franklin Satterlee, III, 82, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joellen; daughters: Kathleen Blake (Tracy) of Honeoye, NY, Karen Porter (Chris) of Cincinnati, OH, Anne Mackiewicz (Michael) of Broomfield, CO, and stepdaughter, Erin Shencopp of Chicago. He was beloved by his extended family, including two former spouses: Martha McAtee and Nancy Satterlee, with whom he maintained friendships; two former stepsons; 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Born February 25, 1938, Bill grew up in Sewickley, PA, graduated from Marietta College, OH, and Valparaiso University School of Law, and was a military veteran.

He practiced law at Hoeppner, Wagner, and Evans in Valparaiso, IN, for nearly 50 years, and was a long-term managing partner. Bill was an experienced trial lawyer and certified mediator who received some of the highest awards in the legal profession. He served many Indiana communities and organizations, including as a former director of the Indiana Continuing Legal Education forum, member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the Northwest Indiana Business Council, and the Gary Literacy Coalition (Emeritus member).