William 'Bill' G. Shea
GARY, IN — On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, William "Bill" G. Shea, 59, died peacefully at home, following a long illness. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Boer) Warneke; five siblings: Sheila (Rick) Alberson, Carolyn (Jim) Cothran, Chuck (Terri) Cummins, Doreen Cummins and David (Melissa) Cummins; and many nephews, nieces, and granddaughters. Per Bill's wishes, cremation took place soon after his passing. No formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.
