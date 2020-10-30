 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Bill" G. Shea

William "Bill" G. Shea

{{featured_button_text}}
William "Bill" G. Shea

William 'Bill' G. Shea

GARY, IN — On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, William "Bill" G. Shea, 59, died peacefully at home, following a long illness. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Boer) Warneke; five siblings: Sheila (Rick) Alberson, Carolyn (Jim) Cothran, Chuck (Terri) Cummins, Doreen Cummins and David (Melissa) Cummins; and many nephews, nieces, and granddaughters. Per Bill's wishes, cremation took place soon after his passing. No formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts