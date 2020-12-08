UNION MILLS, IN - William "Bill" H. Homan, 88, of Union Mills passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born August 27, 1932 to Lawrence and Hilda (Ruetz) Homan, graduated from Clinton Township High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill was a lifetime member of Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah where he was a charter member of their Men's Brotherhood, served in nearly every church office over the years, and took special interest in his long tenure on the church Cemetery Board. He was a member of American Legion Post #403 in Wanatah, LaPorte County Farm Bureau, Board member of Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department, and a Director of LaPorte Habitat for Humanity. Bill retired as a Supervisor from I. G. Technology (formerly Indiana General) with over 30 years of service and could claim credit for the blue collar ingenuity that went into development of rare earth magnet production. Despite this technological and management success, it was always his farming that brought him the greatest satisfaction and sense of purpose.