William 'Bill' Halaschak

Bill was the beloved husband of Dorothy; loving father of Geri Lamb, Karla Halaschak and Amy (Kevin) Arick; devoted grandfather of Kaci and Nikole Lamb, Ryan, Alyssa, Connor and Hayley Arick; great-grandfather of Alina Burgess and Kora Luse; uncle to niece, Linda (Ron) Kurth; and nephews, Michael (Tina) Berta and Matthew (Lenee) Halaschak.

Born December 5, 1929, in Gary, IN, Bill graduated from Tolleston High School in 1947. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 367. Bill retired from U.S. Steel, Gary Works, in 1986. Bill loved spending time with his family. After moving to Arizona, he enjoyed hiking in the nearby mountains. He began doing stained glass and created many beautiful pieces which he shared with friends and family. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and was often found on the back patio soaking up the sun with a cup of coffee.