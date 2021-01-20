William 'Bill' Halaschak
Dec. 5, 1929 — Dec. 25, 2020
MESA, AZ - William "Bill" Halaschak, 91, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020.
Bill was the beloved husband of Dorothy; loving father of Geri Lamb, Karla Halaschak and Amy (Kevin) Arick; devoted grandfather of Kaci and Nikole Lamb, Ryan, Alyssa, Connor and Hayley Arick; great-grandfather of Alina Burgess and Kora Luse; uncle to niece, Linda (Ron) Kurth; and nephews, Michael (Tina) Berta and Matthew (Lenee) Halaschak.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Maynard Halaschak; great-grandson, Liam Luse; sister, Kate (Mike) Berta; and brother, Edward (Karleen) Halaschak.
Born December 5, 1929, in Gary, IN, Bill graduated from Tolleston High School in 1947. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 367. Bill retired from U.S. Steel, Gary Works, in 1986. Bill loved spending time with his family. After moving to Arizona, he enjoyed hiking in the nearby mountains. He began doing stained glass and created many beautiful pieces which he shared with friends and family. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and was often found on the back patio soaking up the sun with a cup of coffee.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Private family services will be held with inurnment at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Family Comfort Hospice, 7975 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258.
Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, Merrillville, IN (219) 769-3322.