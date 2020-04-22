× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William "Bill" Harold McCaw

GRIFFITH, IN - William "Bill" Harold McCaw age 94 of Griffith passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years; Cora McCaw, sons; Terry (Nan) McCaw of Portage, IN, Rocky (Brenda) McCaw of Mesa, AZ, Mickey (Brenda) McCaw of Griffith, IN, and Louie (Tricia) McCaw of Crossville, TN, daughters; Peggy (Dwight) Murdock of Patriot, IN, Sandy (Larry) Jones of Anna, IL, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Willia McCaw, son Billy McCaw, granddaughter, Kristy McCaw, and brothers Walter and Orville McCaw.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services at this time.

William was a World War II Navy Veteran and worked as a Mechanic at Coca-Cola and Wonderbread.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.