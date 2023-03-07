MUNSTER, IN - William "Bill" J. Karr, age 85, of Munster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, JoAnn (nee Budnick); children: Christina (Richard) Sepiol, Penny (William, Sr.) Heuer, Jim (Heather) Karr, and Bill, Jr. (Dr. Lynn) Karr; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister Mary Ellen (late Herb DeVoss) and precious pet, Midas. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Karr; sister Nancy (Jack) Melby; and cousin Joe McFadden.

Bill was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He was an avid tennis player and was a former assistant coach for the boys and girls tennis teams at Munster High School. He had a passion for art and enjoyed painting. Bill will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Prayer service Thursday at 4:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. Services conclude at the church.