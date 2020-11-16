CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - William "Bill" J. Rietveld age 90 of Chicago Heights, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Marting) Rietveld. Loving father of Patty (Chuck) Hamby and the late Steven Rietveld. Devoted grandfather of Kelly DeYoung, Steven (Andrea) DeYoung and John DeYoung and great-grandfather of Dominic, Dillon, and Madison DeYoung. Dear brother of Charles (Late Marie) Rietveld and Mary Jane (late Dr. William) Kisken. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents William and Jeannette (Gouwens) Rietveld.

Visitation Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with services conducted by Rev. Corey Buchanan. Because of the increase in the number of Covid cases and out of consideration of everyone, masks will be required and social distancing is necessary. The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, Il. Memorials to Chicagoland Prison Ministries, Calvin Christian School or Elim Christian Services appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.smitsfh.com.