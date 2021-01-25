Feb. 25, 1940 — Jan. 16, 2021

NEW BRIGHTON, MN — William "Bill" James Kerns, 80, of New Brighton, passed away January 16, 2021.

He was born February 25, 1940 in Lakeside, MI to Florence and Elmer Kerns. He was the youngest of seven children.

He is survived by his best friend and devoted wife, Lois Kerns; and his two daughters: Jayne Kerns Swystun and Lisa (Chris) Morrissette. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Taylor (Kaytie) Swystun, Brittany Swystun, Chase Morrissette, Catherine Swystun, Mackenzie Morrissette, and Natasha Swystun; and one newborn great-granddaughter, Susannah Swystun. He is also survived by his older brother, Robert "Bob" Kerns.

Throughout Bill and Lois's marriage of 61 years, they resided in Valparaiso, IN; Tucson, AZ; Port Arthur, TX and finally New Brighton, MN, where they have resided for over 37 years. While pursuing many careers over the years, Bill and Lois successfully established their own business, Microtrace, and retired in 2013.

Bill had many passions in life. The most important was spending time with family. He loved his role as grandfather, "Grampy", and attending hockey/lacrosse games and dance recitals. Bill also loved helping Lois in the yard, working with the flowers and relaxing in his gazebo.