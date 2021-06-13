Feb. 13, 1948 - Dec. 12, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - William (Bill) John Beveridge Jr., age 72, of Portage, IN passed away on December 12, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1948 to the late William and Catherine (Koerth) Beveridge Sr. in Wilkinsburg, PA. He was a sergeant in the Army and a Viet Nam veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post 260 and a NRA member. He loved golfing, playing the guitar and singing. He played in a band in his younger years. Bill was a wonderful dancer.

Bill was a tractor trailer owner operator for many years. He was forced to retire from Magnetics Industries In Burns Harbor, IN due to his many surgeries. He was a great mechanic and could fix just about anything. Bill will always be remembered and loved by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rosemary (nee Szostek) Beveridge; three sons: Derek (Robin) Trinosky, William John (Liz) Beveridge III and Keith Beveridge; six grandchildren: Addison, Anna, and Nolan Trinosky, Joshua and Jordyn and Eli Beveridge; and many loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean Williams.

A celebration of life will be held June 19, 2021 at the American Legion Post 260, 5675 Mulberry Ave., Portage, IN at 10:00 AM. ln lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.