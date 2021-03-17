William 'Bill' Joseph Poncek Jr.

June 6, 1950 — Mar. 13, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — William "Bill" Joseph Poncek Jr., 70, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on March 13, 2021.

Bill is survived by his partner, Carolyn Trepper, of Valparaiso, IN; his daughters, Kristin (Michael) Jones, of Westfield, IN, and Kara (Matthew) Dan; granddaughters, Eleanor-Cynthia and Parker-Lynn Dan; sister, Barbara (Don) Markle, of Valparaiso, IN; as well as in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Cynthia Poncek; mother, Helen Poncek; and father, William J. Poncek Sr.

Bill was born June 6, 1950, in Gary, IN. He attended Gary public schools and was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. After high school, Bill earned a business degree from Indiana University Northwest, and worked as an insurance agent at Farm Bureau, and then Allstate, before retiring in 2013. Throughout his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his partner of 11 years, Carolyn.