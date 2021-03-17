William 'Bill' Joseph Poncek Jr.
June 6, 1950 — Mar. 13, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — William "Bill" Joseph Poncek Jr., 70, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on March 13, 2021.
Bill is survived by his partner, Carolyn Trepper, of Valparaiso, IN; his daughters, Kristin (Michael) Jones, of Westfield, IN, and Kara (Matthew) Dan; granddaughters, Eleanor-Cynthia and Parker-Lynn Dan; sister, Barbara (Don) Markle, of Valparaiso, IN; as well as in-laws and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Cynthia Poncek; mother, Helen Poncek; and father, William J. Poncek Sr.
Bill was born June 6, 1950, in Gary, IN. He attended Gary public schools and was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. After high school, Bill earned a business degree from Indiana University Northwest, and worked as an insurance agent at Farm Bureau, and then Allstate, before retiring in 2013. Throughout his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his partner of 11 years, Carolyn.
Over the years, Bill gifted so many lessons to his loved ones, including: how to fix just about anything on a car (or in a house), ways to catch and release squirrels if they get in your attic, tactics to trick children into viewing manual labor as fun, how to enjoy spending time with your parents as an adult, the correct form to have when giving someone the "wave-off" and that there's an art to giving someone a truly great nickname.
Share a memory of Bill with those you love and raise a glass to him. He will surely be missed.
A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are required.
In lieu of floral arrangements, please direct donations to Gateway for Cancer Research (www.gatewaycr.org).
Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.