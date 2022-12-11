HAMMOND - William "Bill" L. Bush, age 93, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Bill is survived by his beloved children: Robert "Allen" (Renee) Bush and Glenn E. Novak; grandchildren: Christine (Lou) Panici, Laura Bush and Tara (Jason) Leonard; sister-in-law, Iris (late Donald) Gifford; daughter in law, Barbara (late, Gordon) Bush; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Lucille; sons: Larry Evans Novak, David William Bush and Gordon Lee Bush; and brothers-in-law: Harold (Delores) Shevchenko and Melvin (still living, Betty) Shevchenko.

Bill was a longtime resident of Hammond and retired from Gary White Trucking Co. with 8 years of service. He was a member of Hessville VFW Post 7881 and past Commander of Dyer VFW Post 6448. Bill was a proud veteran who served in the Korean War and was also the 1946 Lightweight Boxing Champion in Arkansas.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Blind Center. Special thank you to Bill's caregivers, Virginia Coleman, Penny Taylor, Danielle Hunter and Melinda Dunlap. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com