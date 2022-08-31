William "Bill" Luna

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - William "Bill" Luna, 86, of Corpus Christi, TX, formerly of East Chicago, IN and Chicago, IL passed away on August 8, 2022.

Survived by sons: George (Trish), Thomas (Lisa) and Christopher (Gloria); grandchildren: Alexis, Kristen, Katelyn (Andrew) Javier, Jon, Noah, Angela, Josie; unofficial "son" Ricky Rodriquez; and sisters: Gloria (late Paul) Cavazos and Donna (late Earl) Harris. Preceded in death by parents and adoptive mother, Tomasa Garza.

Bill was an Adjunct Professor of Mexican History and Minority Studies at IUN. He served in the US Army's 2nd Airborne 505 Infantry, was in the Army Reserves, earned the status of Green Beret, Jumpmaster, and US Army's Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in 1958.

He was Founder of the "Museum of Mexican Culture and History", founder of Emilio De La Garza Post 508, East Chicago, IN, and Commander of the Hector Garcia AMVETS Post 326, Chicago, IL.

Bill co-hosted Chicago's Mexican Independence Day Parade on Channel 7 for years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Club Ki-Yowga Hall, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN.