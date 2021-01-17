May 29, 1929 - Jan. 11, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - William (Bill) M. Jabo, age 91, went to be with our Lord on January 11, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life Patricia; his children: Michael (Cathy) Jabo, JoAnne (John) Hyatte, John (Stephanie) Jabo, and Joseph (Toni) Jabo all of the Valparaiso area. He is also proud of his grandchildren, phonetically referred to as: Bud-Row, Sissy, Lady Mo, Apple Annie, Just, Pintney, Sarah Bernhardt, Scott, Little Buddy and Fishy, plus, 19 great-grandchildren. He will be joining his father, mother, and great-grandchild Kendall in Heaven.
Bill was born in Sioux Falls, SD on May 29, 1929, the only child of William V. and May G. (Gunderson) Jabo. The small family moved from the upper Great Plains and eventually made residence in the steel metropolis of Gary, IN in the early 1930's. Following his father's death in 1936, Bill and his mother moved to Miller where upon he become life-long friends with people named: Snake, Dick, Spook, Wimpy, Ladd, Oscar and Possum, to name just a few. In return, these new found friends dubbed him Chaucer because of, as the story goes, his enthusiasm in reading the Canterbury Tales.
Sometimes over-stating his age, Bill entered the workforce early in life to support he and his mother. This strong work ethic was a character-building trait that he maintained the remainder of his life. He graduated in 1947 from William A. Wirt High School where he was a member on the football and basketball teams and received a certificate in Art appreciation.
After high school graduation, he worked various jobs until he proudly enlisted in the US Navy Reserve and then the US Air Force. After being discharged from the service, he returned home to take care of his mother and earned an associate degree in Radio Engineering Technology from Valparaiso Technical Institute. He made good use of this degree installing antennas during the early days of television until he slipped and fell of off a roof.
On February 5, 1955 he married Patricia J. Biggs at Bethel Lutheran Church in Miller. They resided and started their family in Miller and Portage before acquiring 40-acres in the Boone Grove area in the mid 1960's. The 40-acres became a playground of cleared trails for jeeps, dune buggies, quads and trail bikes, as well as a sanctuary for hiking, hunting, cross country skiing and occasionally producing livestock and crops.
It is when Bill began working for Art and Fred Larson in the construction field and became exposed to the art and science of concrete that he found his calling. He then started his own concrete construction business in 1967. The company mottos were to "cover the world in concrete" and "we guarantee that it will crack." Over the years, he was a source of employment for many people in the area. Legends in the concrete industry named Cannonball, Bebop, Epp, Herbie, Raspberry and Michael Yudt were frequently on the payroll.
After retiring from the concrete business, Bill set upon his next adventures by planting and tending over 200 apple trees so the deer would have something to eat, collecting old cars that were constantly in the need of repair, continuing the elusive game of golf and enjoying the company and antics of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being snowbirds for over 35-years, Bill and Pat continued to enjoy winters and new-found friends in the Fort Myers area where he oversaw the WPA concrete crew and organized limburger cheese parties within their adoptive community.
Bill was a member of the Portage Township Volunteer Fire Department, the first member of the Portage Jaycees, lifetime member of the American Legion (Post 279 and recently Post 301), Local 406 of the Plasterers and Cement Masons Union, Happy Faces and Corkscrew golf leagues and Porter Township Advisory Board for 12-years to make sure all his children graduated high school. Due to COVID-19, and since many good friends are currently wintering in warmer places, services for Bill will be a private, family affair at Trinity Lutheran Church. However, a gathering memorializing his life is being planned when we can all safely gather again. A big thank you to Laura Certa, VNA Hospice Valparaiso and Story Point for their care and compassion. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, or sharing pictures of Bill's handiwork such as concrete patios, or sending freshly baked apple pies, contributions may be made in his name to the Boone Grove Fire Department, 319W 550S, Boone Grove, IN 46302.