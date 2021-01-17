William "Bill" M. Jabo

After high school graduation, he worked various jobs until he proudly enlisted in the US Navy Reserve and then the US Air Force. After being discharged from the service, he returned home to take care of his mother and earned an associate degree in Radio Engineering Technology from Valparaiso Technical Institute. He made good use of this degree installing antennas during the early days of television until he slipped and fell of off a roof.

On February 5, 1955 he married Patricia J. Biggs at Bethel Lutheran Church in Miller. They resided and started their family in Miller and Portage before acquiring 40-acres in the Boone Grove area in the mid 1960's. The 40-acres became a playground of cleared trails for jeeps, dune buggies, quads and trail bikes, as well as a sanctuary for hiking, hunting, cross country skiing and occasionally producing livestock and crops.

It is when Bill began working for Art and Fred Larson in the construction field and became exposed to the art and science of concrete that he found his calling. He then started his own concrete construction business in 1967. The company mottos were to "cover the world in concrete" and "we guarantee that it will crack." Over the years, he was a source of employment for many people in the area. Legends in the concrete industry named Cannonball, Bebop, Epp, Herbie, Raspberry and Michael Yudt were frequently on the payroll.