SCHERERVILLE, IN - William "Bill" P. Gruszka, Sr., 90, Schererville, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed on December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie; infant son, Mark; his parents Antoinette and Felix; and his sister, Virginia (Bill). He is survived by his children: William, Jr., Martin (Laure), Julie (Paul) Christin; and his loving granddaughter, Genevieve; nieces, nephew, two godchildren, and numerous friends.
Bill attended All Saints Grade School in Hammond. Shortly after graduating 8th grade, he joined the Crosiers Fathers and Brothers in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and became a brother. While in the monastery, he lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Onamia, Minnesota.
In the monastery, Bill learned many trades and deepened his faith. After leaving the monastery in his twenties, Bill became a machinist and worked at Inland Steel, then Griffith Packaging. He met the love of his life, Marie, and married in 1960. Together they had three children: William, Jr. (Billy), who contracted the Asian flu at 18 months which caused brain damage; Marty, and Julie.
After leaving Griffith Packaging, Bill purchased a Mister Softee ice cream truck, then went on to purchase Dairy Belle as a family-owned business. In 1985, Bill sold Dairy Belle and started working in plastics at Ryerson in Chicago. Bill enjoyed working at Ryerson and retired at the age of 75.
Bill was a former board member of Arc Bridges (LCAR), former President of All Saints parish council, and member of the Knights of Columbus Unity Council 726 where he is a Past Grand Knight and Past Indiana State District Deputy. Bill and his wife Marie started Marie's Embroidery in their later years where they sold machine-embroidered items that could be found in all the area craft shows.
Bill loved his wife and family deeply; he enjoyed reminiscing about his time in the monastery, was a jack of all trades, and will be remembered as a kind, gentle man. Mass of Christian burial and interment were private due to Covid. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crosier Fathers and Brothers at www.crosier.org or Share Foundation at www.sharefoundation.org.
Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.