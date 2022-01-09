SCHERERVILLE, IN - William "Bill" P. Gruszka, Sr., 90, Schererville, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed on December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie; infant son, Mark; his parents Antoinette and Felix; and his sister, Virginia (Bill). He is survived by his children: William, Jr., Martin (Laure), Julie (Paul) Christin; and his loving granddaughter, Genevieve; nieces, nephew, two godchildren, and numerous friends.

Bill attended All Saints Grade School in Hammond. Shortly after graduating 8th grade, he joined the Crosiers Fathers and Brothers in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and became a brother. While in the monastery, he lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Onamia, Minnesota.

In the monastery, Bill learned many trades and deepened his faith. After leaving the monastery in his twenties, Bill became a machinist and worked at Inland Steel, then Griffith Packaging. He met the love of his life, Marie, and married in 1960. Together they had three children: William, Jr. (Billy), who contracted the Asian flu at 18 months which caused brain damage; Marty, and Julie.