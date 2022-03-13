SCHERERVILLE, IN - William "Bill" P. Gruszka, Sr., 90, Schererville, formerly of Hammond, IN passed on December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie; infant son, Mark; his parents: Antoinette and Felix; and his sister, Virginia (Bill). He is survived by his children: William, Jr., Martin (Laure), Julie (Paul) Christin; and his loving granddaughter, Genevieve; nieces, nephew, two godchildren, and numerous friends.

Mass of Christian Burial and Interment were private. A memorial will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME at 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A brief service will be held at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crosier Fathers and Brothers at www.crosier.org or Share Foundation at www.sharefoundation.org. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.