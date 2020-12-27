VALPARAISO, IN - William "Bill" Peter Horbach, born November 7, 1946, and resident of Valparaiso, passed away December 19, 2020, at the age of 74, after a battle with cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, William managed his illness with strength and perseverance, and was cared for in his last days by the family and friends whom he loved more than anything.

William, or Bill as he was commonly known, beat polio at a young age; before graduating from Lew Wallace High School, and then going on to become a U.S. Army Veteran and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel. Bill was a hard-working husband and father of two children. He pulled dual duty working in the mill and driving tractor-trailer. He always found time for his kids and his passion of working on classic cars, especially his 1950 Chevy. He enjoyed participating in cruise-ins and being around his car buddies.