William "Bill/Pops" Michael Baran, Sr.

Nov. 11, 1930 — Oct. 6, 2021

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — William "Bill/Pops" Michael Baran, Sr., 90, went to his heavenly father on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1930 in East Chicago, IN, to his mother Elizabeth Baran and father Michael Baran. His brother, the Honorable Judge John G. Baran preceded William.

William, graduated from Wabash College in 1956. "Pops" was a member of the Wabash Baseball Team, and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He also voluntarily served in The Korean War. He then graduated Bachelor of Laws from Valparaiso University in 1960.

"Pops", early-on, worked in his brother's courthouse as a bailiff. Then he was employed at The Chicago Ford Assemble Plant for 23 years.

His love for family and friends always mattered most, not to mention golfing, the LA Dodgers, Indiana Basketball, Notre Dame Football, and he was an avid reader. Originally from East Chicago IN, then Mom and Dad moved to Arizona to pursue his golfing passion and enjoy warmer weather.

William is survived by his devoted wife Betty (Wittig); and three children: Beth (Mark) Clark, Billy (Anna) and Michael (Kiki).