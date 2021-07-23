William (Bill) R. Young

Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Germany and thereafter graduated with a Metallurgical Engineering degree from the University of Kansas. Bill made his career with United States Steel Corporation and retired in 1992. Bill was a longtime member of the Boone Grove Christian Church and was active on the board and as an elder and deacon throughout the years. For years he was co-director of the Christian Food Pantry along side Doris. Additionally, he participated in coordinating the local Crop Walk and donated to several charities over the course of his life. Bill was known to be an avid bass fisherman, KU basketball and Cubs fan. He continuously taught us life lessons of faith, sincerity, humility, generosity and love. He was the primary caregiver for his beloved Doris for 12 years of her 17 year journey with Alzheimer's. He was a remarkable person and will be missed tremendously by all.