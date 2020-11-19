William "Bill" Robert Pelke

That day Bill made God two promises: that he would give God the honor and glory for any success that came to his life as a result of forgiving Paula, and that he would walk through any door that opened as a result of that forgiveness. For the rest of his life, Bill kept both promises.

Bill befriended Paula and embraced the movement to abolish the death penalty. For over three decades, he told his story across the globe, becoming one of the world's most prominent and ardent opponents of capital punishment. He served in the leadership of several major abolition organizations, including the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Death Penalty Action, and the World Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, and received many awards for his work, including NCADP's Abolitionist of the Year. In 1994, Bill co-founded the Annual Fast and Vigil to Abolish the Death Penalty, an event held each summer in front of the United States Supreme Court. He stood vigil countless times at death rows across the country. After moving to Alaska in 1999, Bill became a stalwart supporter of Alaskans Against the Death Penalty, adored not only for his constancy and vision, but for the famous macaroni and cheese and deviled eggs he brought to every gathering.