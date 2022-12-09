William (Bill) Robinson

Dec. 12, 1945 - Nov. 7, 2022

CHICAGO, IL - William (Bill) Robinson died Monday, November 7. He was 76.

Bill was Professor of Communications and academic administrator at Purdue Calumet, now Purdue Northwest, from 1975 until his retirement in 2015. He taught at the Sorbonne in Paris, France in the 1970's and loved travel to France throughout his adult life. His last three-week visit was this summer, 2022.

Bill loved service to others in activities as diverse as refereeing for AYSO and Special Olympics and leading his Rotary Club in Hammond, IN. He enjoyed enriching the life of older friends through regular outings.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jean, children: Nicole and Isaac, Claire and Bryce, and exchange-student daughter, Anne.

A Memorial Service will be held at Beverly Unitarian Church on Sunday, December 11. For those who wish to attend the service virtually, use the Zoom link on the Communications Department Facebook page.

Bill had established a scholarship fund at Purdue Northwest to honor outstanding communications students, contributed generously to the Rotary International Foundation and loved the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, Colorado. Gifts to any of these organizations would honor his memory.