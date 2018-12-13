HOBART, IN - William 'Bill' Schulte died peacefully on December 5, 2018 in Hobart, at the age of 76.
Bill is survived by his wife Kathryn Boyer Schulte of St. John, IN; children: Gwen Schulte-Aurora, CO and Craig (Pam) Schulte-Minster, OH, as well as, Shannan (Tom) Calhoun-St. Croix, VI, David (Penny) Blanchard-Haslet, TX, and Kim Brown-Schererville, IN. He is survived by sisters: Emily (Ron) Reichelt, Annette (Bob) Kelsey, Roberta (Ken) Mentzel, and Mary Kay (Jim) Solon as well as grandchildren: Emily and Scott Waldman, Brock, Paige, and Braden Schulte, Josie Calhoun, Katie and Chloe Blanchard, and Elliot Macak and Mason Brown. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his first wife Joyce Binkis Schulte, his parents Frank and Henrietta Schulte and his niece and godchild Lori (Chris) Walsh.
Bill was born on March 25, 1942 in Hammond, IN to Frank and Henrietta Schulte. Remarkably, he shared his birthday with his maternal grandfather William H. Kalvelage. He served his country as a Green Beret from 1964 to 1966 earning an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and a Purple Heart while in Vietnam. He married Joyce Binkis Schulte and together they raised Gwen and Craig. His skill and knowledge of electricity led him to supervisory positions at both Nabisco and Ford Motor Company. He served the Town of Dyer as a firefighter and an electrical inspector. He strived to act with integrity, generosity, kindness, and a strong work ethic. In Dyer, Bill was an active member and extraordinary minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
After Joyce's death, Bill wed Kathryn Boyer Schulte in 1996. In retirement, they lived in Florida and Texas, returning to NW Indiana in 2015. He loved playing the piano and organ. In retirement, he would entertain friends at the Cape Coral Golf Club during karaoke nights and other events. He was an avid private pilot who was a member of two flying clubs in Florida. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Visitation will be at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. Dyer on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dyer at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., December 15, 2018 followed by a luncheon at The Patrician in Schererville. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Great Lakes Hospice at http://www.greatlakescaring.com/. The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers at Brentwood at Hobart Memory Care for their care.