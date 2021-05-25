William "Bill" Snow

SCHERERVILLE, IN - William "Bill" Snow, 88 of Schererville formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan (nee Meyer); daughters: Kathy (Scot) Burke and Colleen Snow; grandchildren: Christina (fiance Chad Grashel) Burke, Ryan (Maggie) Burke, Emily, Kaitlyn and Andrew Speckman; great grandchildren: Sawyer and Brooks Burke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Bill graduated from Hammond High School, served in the Naval Reserves and was Past President of the Munster Rotary Club. He owned and operated Gary Surgical Supply and Slattery's Health Appliance. Bill was along serving Director at Bank Calumet. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Share Foundation or Dunes Hospice www.duneshospicell.com in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net