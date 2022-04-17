 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Bill" Steven Kopko

MUNSTER - William "Bill" Steven Kopko, age 79, of Munster, IN, passed away on Monday April 11, 2022.

Bill is survived by son, Nick Kopko; step-sons: Christopher (Terri) and Brett (Minako) Michalak; sister, Mariann Palk; brother, Dr. George A. (Paula) Kopko; seven grandchildren; aunt, Helen Johnson; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Louise Kopko; and parents, William and Katherine (nee Mordi) Kopko.

After graduating from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1960, he went on to graduate from The University of Indiana School of Business. Bill served in the United States Army Reserve and retired from Inland Steel after 40 years. He was a Certified Public Accountant after retirement. Bill loved to play golf and enjoyed watching sports especially The Sox, IU and Bears games.

Solan Pruzin Funeral Home and Crematory in Schererville, IN., entrusted with cremation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

