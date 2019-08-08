HOBART, IN - William "Bill" Thomas Fortner III, age 35, of Hobart, passed away on August 1, 2019.
Visitation for Bill will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burns Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses or for scholarship funds for Bill's two children. Please refer to the BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com.