Jan. 9, 1950 - Sept. 14, 2022

William "Bill" Tovsen, age 72, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda Tovsen (nee Kalmar); daughter, Danielle (Andor) Kish; grandson, Brooks; sisters-in-law: Joyce Kennedy, Eileen (Chuck) Scuderi, Christine (John) Reiser; mother-in-law, Eloise Kalmar.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: William and Lorraine (nee Didelot) Tovsen; father-in-law, Gilbert Kalmar; nephew, Louis Scuderi.

Bill was a 1968 graduate of Calumet High School. He attended college in Hobbs, New Mexico and Indiana State University. During Bill's high school and college years he was a Celebrated Region Athlete. In 1968 he was Calumet High School's first individual State Champ, jumping 23.6.5 inches in the long jump. 1968 Highland Region Relays 24' 10"- 1968 Bishop Noll Relays indoor 23'. 1968 Golden West Invitationals 3rd place in the nation 24' 10". Bill was inducted into the Calumet High School Hall of Fame as an individual athlete in 1995 and with the 1968 Track Team in 2006. He also played basketball in high school and college. Bill was an avid fan of Indiana Basketball and the Chicago Bears. He also loved watching his grandson, Brooks, play hockey with whom he had a special bond.

Bill was a goldcard member of the Gary Sportman Club and was awarded the Distinguished Gold Card Member of the Year Award in 2020. He was a member for 43 years. Bill made and donated many woodworking items to the club for auction and donated to the kids' parties for years. The club was home to him and everyone there was family. He was a member of The Sons of Norway. Bill retired from Mittal Steel and The Town of Schererville. He is also the former owner of Bill's Auto Detailing Shop in Valparaiso. He enjoyed making heirloom rocking horses for family members and friends.

Bill was loved by all....everyone knew how he loved to joke. Find the humor in everyday things, laugh with your loved ones and just be kind. The next time you are drinking a Bloody Mary or Miller Light, toast him; the next time you laugh so hard you cry, think of him. Bill will be greatly missed.

Services were held on September 18, 2022.

