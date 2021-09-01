William "Bill" VanderWoude

 Skip to main content
March 29, 1938 — Aug. 29, 2021

MARCELLUS, MI — VanderWoude, William "Bill", age 83, passed away on Sunday evening, August 29, 2021. Bill was born in Chicago, IL, on March 29, 1938, the son of Samuel and Johanna (VanBeek) VanderWoude. On April 28, 1978, he married Barbara J. Waldmarson who survives him. Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his children: Lori Minyard of Munster, IN, Diane Sikma of Griffith, IN, Scott VanderWoude of Dyer, IN; grandchildren: Kyle Palermo, Jolene Sikma, Gage VanderWoude and Reese VanderWoude; step-children: Steven Jansma of Ojai, CA, Kathleen (George) Eubanks of Mission Veijo, CA, Tracy (Stephen) Balkema of Stevensville, MI; step-grandchildren: Malena, Margaret "Lucy", E.J., Ella, Annabelle, Lucas, Clara; brother, Ronald VanderWoude; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Angela VanderWoude.

The family is planning a memorial event to take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, in c/o the funeral home. Friends and family may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com.

JOLDERSMA & KLEIN

917 S. Burdick Street

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

269-343-2628

