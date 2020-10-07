William "Bill" Walczak

Bill was born on June 26, 1946, to Eugene and Aileen and raised in Whiting, third in line to late brother Ron and sisters Arlene, Shirley, Denise and Chris. Bill married his girlfriend and one true love, Joanne, in 1969 at St. John Cantius Church in East Chicago, devoting himself to her until her passing in 2010.

Bill never shied from any type of work. In fact, it defined him. Among his many contributions throughout his 40-year career at Acme Steel, he held a U.S. patent, developed the Walz-a-matic and built the Chicago White Sox train seen raking the infield in the late 1970s. A skilled machinist and designer, his work after Acme is still on display around NWI including the steelwork decor at the Industrial Revolution restaurant in Valparaiso. A gifted builder, woodworker, welder and mechanic, he reliably served his family and friends, never asking for a thing in return. The quintessential car guy, he grew up racing at U.S. 30 Drag Strip and from his younger days until his final year would still be seen driving around one of his Corvettes with his car buddies.