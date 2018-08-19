LANSING, IL - William “Bill” Zukley age 85 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2018. Bill was born on February 27, 1933, in Calumet City, IL to John and Frances Zukley. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jackie (nee Tolle) and his loving children; William (Lynn) Zukley, Betsy Zukley, and Kathy “Guppy” (Mark) Gagnon and two cherished granddaughters Helen and Lily Zukley.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL.
Bill attended T. F. North High School. While in high school he worked in the bakery at Wonder Bread in Hammond, IN. He attended the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in college, he served in the United States Army. Bill was honorably discharged in 1956. Bill was a volunteer fireman in Lansing for 25 plus years, while also working as an Engineer for Wisconsin Steel, and later Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor, IN.
Bill was a loving husband and fantastic father and grandfather. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his wit and hilarious stories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to a charity of your choice.