Jan. 18, 1933 - Feb. 25, 2023

VALPARAISO - William "Billy Bob" Andrick, 90, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully surrounded with love on February 25th. William was born on January 18, 1933 to Anthony and Antoinette Andrick in Horning PA: the second youngest of seven children.

After graduating from Monongahela High School in 1951, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Riley and served his country for two years. Once his service was complete, he was drawn back to his Pennsylvania home, likely to the lure of pretty Patty Frankovic, his youngest sister's best friend. He married wife Patty in 1956, after more than a year of courtship. They moved from Monongahela to Valparaiso in 1961, where they made their family's home. Endlessly devoted to Patty, when her dear father Junius died unexpectedly in 1965, he invited her mother Mary to live with them. In 1968, they adopted their first infant child, David. Two years later, their second baby, Donna, made her way into their home. He spent his working life at Midwest Steel as an assistant annealer until his retirement in 1998, all the while making sure his family had everything they needed and more. Bill loved to take the family on driving vacations every summer, from amusement parks, to Florida beaches and everywhere in between.

As hard as he worked, he always made sure to make time for fun. And, boy, did he have fun. Billy Bob was larger than life, both in stature and personality. He was the life of the party, and loved to dance with Patty (or more often, her girlfriends). He always had an open tab at the bar for his buddies but made sure to tell the bartender to let him know when his friends reached the $10 limit (wink wink). He was famous for his giant bear hugs and would lift anyone, no matter their size, like a feather.

Post-retirement, Billy Bob served as a volunteer at St. Agnes Adult Daycare Center and logged a whopping eight thousand hours over 25 years. His tireless efforts garnered him respect and admiration from the St. Paul congregation, of which he was a member for over 60 years. Billy Bob was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus and member of American Legion Post 94. Living life to the fullest also means suffering loss. William was still reeling from the untimely death of his beloved son David, who passed in July of 2022.

He leaves behind his sweetheart Patty, devoted daughter Donna (Michael) Krayniak, loving daughter-in-law Cheryl (David) Andrick, sister Bernice (Ed) Shaughnessy, sister-in-law Betty (Joseph) Andrick, adoring nephews and nieces, and an amazing number of caring and supportive friends.

Meet with the family from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:00 am with Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Billy Bob's name to the VNA Hospice Center in appreciation of his excellent end of life care.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.