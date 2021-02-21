June 25, 1951 - Feb. 11, 2021
William "Billy" Brooks passed away on February 11, 2021. He was survived by his wife, Mary, and his beloved son, Bill Jr., his sisters: Kathy Barkulis (Tom) and Deb Sineni (Chuck), and many nieces and nephews. Billy was an Air Force veteran, he loved to go boating on Lake Michigan, and had a crazy sense of humor. He was an extrovert who made friends easily and was a supporter of military veterans and their causes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Brooks, who he loved dearly.
