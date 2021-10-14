William "Billy" Coglianese

William "Billy" Coglianese, age 58 of Lowell, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife Anne Coglianese; mother Darlene Watson; son Luke Coglianese; daughter Candice (Aaron) McFadden; step daughter Kyinde Vocal; grandchildren Spencer, Kendrell, and Zayden; sister Desi (Darren) Beck; brother Greg (Sarah) Boldman, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Coglianese.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Billy was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the American Legion Post 261. He loved to ride his motorcycle, muscle cars, watching UFC fights with his son and going to concerts. He also enjoyed repairing and using vintage stereo equipment.

