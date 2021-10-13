 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Billy" Coglianese

William "Billy" Coglianese

William "Billy" Coglianese

William "Billy" Coglianese

William "Billy" Coglianese, age 58 of Lowell, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife Anne Coglianese; mother Darlene Watson; son Luke Coglianese; daughter Candice (Aaron) McFadden; step daughter Kyinde Vocal; grandchildren Spencer, Kendrell, and Zayden; sister Desi (Darren) Beck; brother Greg (Sarah) Boldman, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Coglianese.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Billy was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the American Legion Post 261. He loved to ride his motorcycle, muscle cars, watching UFC fights with his son and going to concerts. He also enjoyed repairing and using vintage stereo equipment.

www.fagenmillercom

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts