March 2, 1979 - Dec. 13, 2022

William "Billy" G. Crowe, 43, of Valparaiso formerly Royal Center passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born on March 2, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Russell and Sharon Crowe. He was a 1997 Pioneer High School graduate and attended Ball State University. Billy was currently employed at Trails Inn Liquor Store in Valparaiso. He enjoyed cooking, reading, playing video games and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

Survivors include his parents, Russell and Sharon Crowe of Royal Center, special aunts, Patty Seeman and Jewel Tunstall (Joe) all of Pennsylvania and cousins, Jodi and Jake Tunstall. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Crowe and grandparents, William and Erma Crowe and Mary Charmain and Don Seeman.

Memorial Services will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Harrison Chapel, 304 S. Chicago St., Royal Center. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Castleview Memorial Gardens, 3010 Wilmington Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cass County Humane Society.

